Steven C Peluaga May 20, 1945 - July 11, 2023 Steven Cornwall Peluaga passed away peacefully at his home, in the beautiful early morning hours of July 11, 2023, at the age of 78, after a short, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Steven was born to Lola Mae Cornwall and Smith Ward, on May 20, 1945, just as World War II was ending. Extenuating circumstances due to these times resulted in Steven’s grandparents Chan and Mae Cornwall making the decision with Lola, for them to bring Steven into their family home in Elwood, Utah, and raise him along with their seven other children still at home, because you know, where there is heart room, there is a bedroom!
Our dear Steven learned the meaning of adversity at a young age. Not because he wanted to, but because he had to learn how to overcome it very quickly after a bout of spinal meningitis just a few weeks after his birth. Steven was a fighter even back then when the odds against survival were slim, but through the power of prayer and love and positivity from those surrounding him, Steven was able to pull through. The meningitis left Steven’s acoustic nerves destroyed and left him unable to hear, but this did not stop Steven from highly succeeding throughout his life. Challenges came his way almost daily in the way of some thinking him odd, or mentally lacking, and even some name calling, but Steven never let this get him down. He became incredibly independent, wanting to do everything himself, because he of course inherited the Cornwall stubborn ways. Steven was very social, he loved to laugh and tease, and he always made friends with everyone he met.
Steven spent some of his childhood years at the School for the Deaf and Blind in Ogden, Utah, where he would spend the weekdays and weeknights, but oh how exciting it was when Grandma and Grandpa would pick him up to bring him home on weekends. Summer breaks were even better. Steven hated having to go back to the school each Sunday evening, so after learning all he could at around the age of eleven, the decision was made to not send him back. The family doctor and Stake President, George Ficklin, gave Steven a powerful priesthood blessing in which he told Grandma Mae to take Steven home and let him grow and learn with his family in the Bear River Valley, where he would be surrounded by people who would love him and be a blessing to him. The valley did not disappoint, and this was a great decision for his best interests. Steven spent a lot of time helping Grandpa Cornwall and learned the value of hard work at the family operated store in Blue Creek where there were lots of adventures to be had and he became friends with the customers coming and going, as well as a family pet deer. Steven had a special gift in communicating with animals and they could feel his special love for them. Steven always had a horse, a cat or dog at his side and he enjoyed feeding many strays throughout his days.
After the store was closed due to the construction of Interstate 84, Steven became a handy man for Grandma Mae, worked odd jobs for neighbors and farmers in Elwood, and helped Grandpa Chan a great deal with the turkeys and working the family farm by preparing, planting, irrigating, and harvesting the crops. Steven completed an auto body course and a wood working class through Weber State University as a young man and many around the valley came calling for his top-notch handy man services and craftsmanship. The limited sign language Steven knew was unknown by those around him, so Steven created his own way of helping others to understand what they wanted him to do and what he wanted and needed, and this worked out well for him. Steven always had something to do for work either farming, building fencing, remodeling homes, and helped his uncles build a family home for him, Chan, and Mae in their later years. Steven worked right up to just a few weeks before his passing at Chanshare Sod Farm in Bothwell, Utah where cousins have been truly kind and thoughtful employers for many years. He drove equipment, stacked sod, painted, mowed lawns, and built pallets in any way he could. Steven was always happy to help others in any way he could either at work or for his family, when passing through and making his stops along his way home after a hard day’s work.
Steven was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was an Elder and had a firm belief and testimony of the gospel. He loved readying himself each Sunday to attend church services and going to the temple.
Steven is survived by his brother Henry “Bud” (Ann) Peluaga of Las Vegas, NV, aunts Barbara Nelson of Bothwell, Utah, and Dixie (John) Baxter of Tremonton, Utah, as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends and neighbors who cared for him and he adored. Steven was guided and welcomed to his heavenly home, by his long-missed grandparents Chan and Mae Cornwall, his mother Lola Mae and father Hank Peluaga, and sister Sherry Gay Mowers, many aunts, uncles, siblings, nieces, and nephews. Steven was also met and whinnied to by his trusty steed Big John who is by his side again, and he is surrounded by the many cats and dogs who so loved his kind ways.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Elwood Ward Church located at 4865 W 9600 N, Elwood, Utah, with a viewing there just prior, from 10:30-11:30am. A viewing will also be held Wednesday evening from 6-8pm, at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home located at 111 N 100 E in Tremonton, Utah. Interment will be at the Elwood, Utah, Cemetery. Online condolences and the link to the livestream may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
And the deaf shall hear again…
We know Steven is now hearing and speaking with all his loved ones who passed before him and telling them how to do things. We sure hope they have enough ketchup up there to keep him happy!
The family would like to thank Primrose Hospice, Heidi and Elisa, and neighbors, Tina and Byron Barker.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
