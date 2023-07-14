Steven C Peluaga

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Steven C Peluaga May 20, 1945 - July 11, 2023 Steven Cornwall Peluaga passed away peacefully at his home, in the beautiful early morning hours of July 11, 2023, at the age of 78, after a short, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Steven was born to Lola Mae Cornwall and Smith Ward, on May 20, 1945, just as World War II was ending. Extenuating circumstances due to these times resulted in Steven’s grandparents Chan and Mae Cornwall making the decision with Lola, for them to bring Steven into their family home in Elwood, Utah, and raise him along with their seven other children still at home, because you know, where there is heart room, there is a bedroom!


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.