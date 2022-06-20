Steven H Marble 8/22/1941 - 6/18/2022 Steven Henry Marble, 80, passed away on June 18, 2022, in Deweyville, Utah. He was born August 22, 1941 in Deweyville, Utah to Henry L Marble III and Arthila A Anderson. He was born and passed away in the same place.
He married Janet Helen Robbins Marble on July 14, 1962 in Fielding, Utah.
Steven lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Tremonton, Utah; and Deweyville, Utah during his lifetime. He attended Bear River High School and Weber State University.
Steven worked for Litton Industries, Thiokol and Sperry in Salt Lake before returning to the Dairy in 1966 in Deweyville, Utah. He loved archery, helping others, building rat rods, music, and building barns.
Steven served in three bishoprics before becoming the bishop and also served on the High Council. He served on the Town Board, was on the emergency preparedness committee, and worked in the cemetery for 60 years filling graves.
Steven is survived by his two sisters, Mary (Reed) Summers and Beva Jean Marble; wife, Janet Marble of 60 years; children, Dale S (Mary) Marble, Dana (Steven) Finlinson, Sharie (Mike) Beecher, Holly (Nic) Holbrook, Leah Marble; 13 grandkids and four great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Mae Evans.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at Noon at the Deweyville LDS Chapel (10750 N 3000 W, Deweyville, UT). Viewings will be held on Thursday June 23, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton, UT) and on Friday from 10-11:30 A.M. prior to the services at the church. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary. Interment at the Deweyville Cemetery.