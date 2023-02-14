...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 20 below zero for Bryce Canyon, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Tamera Lynn (Crozier) Newman May 20, 1951 - February 14, 2023 After one final stroll on the beach, Tamera Newman passed away surrounded by her family from Alpha One Antitrypsin Deficiency.
She was born May 20, 1951 in Tremonton, Utah the only daughter of George "Tuny" and Lorna Nelson Crozier.
After attending every school dance together, Tamera married Paul Douglas (Doug) Newman in the Logan LDS Temple on April 2, 1970. They had a happy union and continued dancing together for 47 more years. Even though they were opposite in many ways, they could hardly stand to be apart. They showed their family how a couple should love each other.
They became the parents of four children: Scott (Janiece Newman Summers), who greeted her in heaven, Carrie (Mike Brown), Melissa (Eric Hansen), and April (Cameron Greener); grandparents of 13; and great-grandparents of 10.
Mrs. Newman is responsible for every correct comma and semicolon. She loved education and was truly fulfilled in her career as an English teacher at Bear River Middle School and High School. She was proud to be a Bear. She spent the days teaching and the evenings taking tickets at and attending sporting events, chaperoning school dances (much to her children's dismay), watching school plays, and listening to music concerts with Doug at her side. She was awarded Outstanding Achievement in Education and Bear River High Schools Outstanding Alumni.
Learning was a priority and she set the example for her family, by going back to school, earning a Masters Degree in English, from Utah State University. She graduated at age 53 with her grown children and grandchildren cheering her on in the audience.
She loved words. She read every book and then wrote her own. She published numerous books about local veterans and a book on the history of Bothwell- her beloved home.
She believed in creating experiences and making memories, especially if those were made at the beach. Over the last year, she treated 33 members of her family to a trip to Sanibel Island, Florida and Honolulu, Hawaii. Many miles were walked combing the beach together, her favorite activity. Her greatest joy was having her family together while watching her grandchildren squeal over finding a seashell.
During the winter, she quilted, knitted, crocheted, and sewed. If we dreamed it, she could make it. Our homes are filled with "made with love by Grandma Newman" quilts, pajamas, rodeo costumes, prom, wedding, blessing dresses, and more. During the summer, her days were spent working in her yard and a little piece of her will bloom in many gardens this spring.
Funeral services were held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1 P.M. at the Bothwell LDS Church (10350 W 11600 N- Tremonton). Viewings were held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton) and prior to the service at the church from 11 A.M.-12:30 P.M. Interment in the Valley View Bothwell Cemetery. Online condolences can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
