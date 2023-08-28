Terry A Lee September 26, 1952 - August 23, 2023 Terry Afton Lee passed away peacefully at the age of 70 early on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his loved ones. This was the end of his struggle with a brain injury and kidney failure. He was born September 26, 1952, in Hurricane, Utah to parents Afton and Karla Lee. Terry was a graduate of Hurricane High School. He was a lifelong proud Hurricane Tiger. He joined the Utah National Guard 222nd Field Artillery at the age of 17 where he later retired a Staff Sargent E6 after 23 years of service.
Terry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Miami South, Florida mission. After returning home he worked as a volunteer for the Hurricane Fire Department and joined the Hurricane Police Department where he met the love of his life, Tamara Buttars Lee, over C.B. radio. Following their wedding on November 3, 1977, in the Ogden Temple, the two lived in Hurricane where they welcomed their first child. Shortly after they moved to Paradise, Utah where Terry worked as a Sheriffs Deputy for Cache County and volunteered for the Paradise Fire Department. There, Terry and Tamara welcomed their next 3 children. They then moved to Garland where their 5th and final child was born. They remained there and have raised their family over the last 23 years.
Terry enjoyed coaching his kids sports teams and was also there on the side lines. He was often referred to as the team mascot because he was always standing by cheering them on. He was hard working and would do anything to support his family or anyone else in need. But he also loved to shoot the bull with his buddies at ‘the Barber shop’ (Johnny Crae’s) or Harris Market. Terry was the cook for the fire department for many years and enjoyed cooking at home for his family.
Some of the things Terry loved most in life were his family, the gospel of Jesus Christ, and sports. His favorite teams were BYU, Green Bay Packard’s, Dodgers, Jazz and he was a huge Bear River fan. He also enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing, and riding motorcycles. However, one of Terry’s biggest passions was serving in the American Legion. He was so proud to don his uniform and attend military funerals, events, and veteran awareness booths at the fair.
Terry is proceeded in death by his father Afton Lee, his brother DeLin Lee, In-laws Harold and Sara Buttars, and grandson Brock. Terry is survived by his wife Tamara, and children Cade (Candie) Lee, Tera (Anne Marie) Lee, Zane (Carly) Lee, Kena Lee (Dustin Wood), Jace Lee and 6 beautiful granddaughters. As well as Mother Karla Lee, twin brother Kerry Lee, brother Richard (Arther) Lee and sister Lynette Chamberlin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Noon at the Garland Tabernacle (140 W. Factory St. Garland). Viewings will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E. Tremonton) and prior to the services at the church from 10:30-11:30 A.M. Interment will be held at the Garland Cemetery with full military honors. The service will be livestreamed and may be accessed at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
