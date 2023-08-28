Support Local Journalism

Terry A Lee September 26, 1952 - August 23, 2023 Terry Afton Lee passed away peacefully at the age of 70 early on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his loved ones. This was the end of his struggle with a brain injury and kidney failure. He was born September 26, 1952, in Hurricane, Utah to parents Afton and Karla Lee. Terry was a graduate of Hurricane High School. He was a lifelong proud Hurricane Tiger. He joined the Utah National Guard 222nd Field Artillery at the age of 17 where he later retired a Staff Sargent E6 after 23 years of service.

Terry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Miami South, Florida mission. After returning home he worked as a volunteer for the Hurricane Fire Department and joined the Hurricane Police Department where he met the love of his life, Tamara Buttars Lee, over C.B. radio. Following their wedding on November 3, 1977, in the Ogden Temple, the two lived in Hurricane where they welcomed their first child. Shortly after they moved to Paradise, Utah where Terry worked as a Sheriffs Deputy for Cache County and volunteered for the Paradise Fire Department. There, Terry and Tamara welcomed their next 3 children. They then moved to Garland where their 5th and final child was born. They remained there and have raised their family over the last 23 years.


