Tim Hood 11/23/1969 - 7/2/2022 Redmond, Utah - Timothy Lowell Hood, an owner/operator truck driver, beloved husband, loving father and grandfather, unexpectedly passed after a motorcycle accident on July 2, 2022, at the age of 52, on I-70 in Sevier County, while on a group bike ride with his oldest son and friends.
Tim was born in Mesa Arizona on November 23, 1969, to Richard Ballard and Ruby Walker Hood. He attended Bear River High School and 2 years at a mechanic school. Tim worked as a mechanic while in school and worked in various other capacities until he chose Truck driving as a profession. Tim served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Tulsa Oklahoma from 1989 to 1991. Four months after he returned, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice Marie Anderson on February 28, 1992 in the Jordan River LDS Temple.
Tim worked hard so that Janice could stay home and raise their children until they were mostly raised, and he supported her in pursuing her nursing degree. Tim had many goals and hobbies in life, some such as to own his own business, a Harley motorcycle, a corvette (which never happened) and to spend time with his wife and family. He loved playing card games (hand and foot being the top fav.) with his family and friends, riding his motorcycle and loving on his grandchildren.
Tim was a spiritual loving man who loved everyone and touched many lives through his work, through his church callings and overall, in general. With his children all grown and flying the nest he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife. He was taken too soon from us all. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. Our love and peace be with you all.
Tim is survived by his mother: Ruby Hood; siblings: Richard (Rick) and Sherry Hood; Alayne Caldwell, his wife: Janice Hood; children: Jonathan (Jon) Hood, Anisha (Nisha) Wikstram, Josua (Josh) Hood, Jaren Hood, Jessica (Jess) Hood, and Jenafer (Jen) Hood, and his 16 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son, Jacob Ryan Hood; his father, Richard Ballard Hood; and grandparents: Florence and Lowell Walker.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the Redmond LDS Ward Chapel, 310 West 100 North in Redmond, where friends may call for viewing Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. or Saturday morning from 11:00 to 12:30 prior to the services.
Donations may be made to Springer Turner Funeral Home in Richfield Utah.
Burial will be in the Redmond Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.