Verlin W. Moon 4/8/1923 - 11/17/2021 Malad - Verlin W. Moon passed away on November 17, 2021. He was born April 8, 1923, in Malad, Idaho, to Verlorum and Rachel Williams Moon.
Verlin married Ona Tolman, from Honeyville, Utah, on May 20, 1946. Ona passed away April 17, 2004. They are the parents of 6 children.
Most of Verlin's life was spent farming, and he also worked at the Sugar Factory, Thiokol, and as a Brand Inspector for the State of Idaho for 18 years.
Verlin was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many different callings, but he was most fond of home teaching his neighbors and friends. He loved serving others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a wonderful example of honesty, and integrity. He was blessed with a marvelous sense of humor and a gift for telling stories. He had a great love for his family and treasured all of the friendships he made over the years.
He is survived by one daughter-in-law and four daughters: Pamela (Loyd, deceased) Moon, Malad, Idaho, Jan (Thomas, deceased) Sollis, West Valley City, Utah, Jeri (Stanley, deceased) Lott, Hooper, Utah, Jill (Craig) Harding, St. George, Utah, and Judy (Alex) Linton, West Jordan, Utah; 26 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
In the interest of safety (Covid), a public funeral was not held. A private service for immediate family members was held on Nov 23, 2021.