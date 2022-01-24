Verlyn Adams 12/6/1934 - 1/20/2022 Heaven gained a pure spirit after a glorious journey here on earth. It is easy to imagine the ovation that awaited Verlyn as she crossed through the earthly veil. So many souls were touched by her selflessness and love. When you imagine an angel, Verlyn Adams would be well described. There was so much compassion, humor, and strength packed inside one small woman. She was faithful, friendly, kind, willing to sacrifice, and always smiling. We will all miss her giggle and that twinkle of joy in her eyes.
Verlyn was born to George Edwin and Erma Henrie Summers on December 6, 1934, in Garland Utah. She passed away January 20, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones. She married Reed C. Adams October 1, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple.
Verlyn's life was never a fairytale. She faced many trials and endured heartaches, but through it all, she clung to her faith and chose to serve and love others. She had a solid and binding faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and always tried to let His direction lead her life. Verlyn taught, trained, cried, smiled, and tried to find happiness in every possible moment.
People may be surprised to learn that Verlyn was quite a daredevil. She was up for any adventure—jumping on a pogo stick with her great-grandchildren, Lake Powell boating, rappelling at jail rock, riding four-wheelers, hiking to angel's arch, and getting a speeding ticket in the meals on wheels van, just to name a few. She lived by the personal motto that "you should try everything at least once."
She was loving cared for by her Grand Daughter, Desirae Marshall, who so painstakingly sacrificed her life, so she could stay in her home.
She loved, and was loved by nieces that were like her daughters. They were always a bright light in her life.
Verlyn honored and cherished her mother everyday of her life.
She impacted many lives while sharing her talents, playing the piano and teaching others to play. She was the ward pianist for 4 decades and blessed many with her beautiful music.
Verlyn loved to have her family close and always made it a party. Family Christmas parties were always a favorite and the tradition of talent shows, her made-up wreath game, and the left-right game will carry on for generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Erma Summers, brother Cleon, sister Beverley, her husband Reed, and grandson Tanner R. Adams.
She is survived by family that loved her so much and will carry on her legacy: Sons, Dennis Reed Adams, Rickie George Adams (Cindy), Zachary Lynn Adams, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at the Valley View Cemetery in Bothwell, Utah at 1 P.M. on Friday, January 28, 2022. Online condolences may be found at wwwruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.