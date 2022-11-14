Virginia Newton Jarrett 2/11/1931 - 11/12/2022 Virginia Newton Jarrett was born on February 11, 1931, in Mona, Utah, the last of 6 children to Syrelda and Wiliam Ray Newton. She grew up in a loving home with siblings that loved and cherished their baby sister. She was smart and competitive in her studies and games.
She attended Juab High School and married her high school sweetheart, Clyde Weston Jarrett, on November 26, 1949, it was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married just shy of 73 years.
Virginia and Clyde lived in Nephi when Shauna and Christie were born. They moved to Salt Lake City where Michelle and Clark were born. Randy came into the family after moving to Garland, Utah.
Virginia served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She served as a Relief Society President and many other callings. She loved to minister to others and always put others needs first. With her husband, they served a mission to Omaha, Nebraska, at Winter Quarters and worked at the Ogden Temple for 11 years.
She played the piano and organ for all occasions, meetings, funerals, and accompanied musical groups. She shared her love for music and taught piano for many years. Virginia was an excellent seamstress, crocheting doilies, dolls and quilts. She was also a great cook and was known for her huckleberry pie, breads, and big family meals.
Clyde and Virginia loved to travel with friends and family. Some of their favorites were Israel, China, Mexico, Panama, Alaska, Canada, and the East Coast.
Virginia is survived by her children: Shauna Petersen (Hugh Dee), Beaver Dam, Utah; Christie Romer (Larry), Brigham City, Utah; Michelle Gardner (Craig), Honeyville, Utah; Clark Newton Jarrett (Lisa) Hyde Park, Utah; and Randy Clyde Jarrett (Jenise), Mantua, Utah; 19 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, siblings, and 1 great-grandchild.
The family would like to express special thanks to all the staff at Gables Care Center and Tender Care Hospice, especially Steve, Angel, and Madi.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to help further Alzheimer's research.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 17th Ward Chapel, 139 East 300 North Brigham City, UT. Viewings will be held the night before on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Brigham City Cemetery.
Compassionate service to be provided by the Brigham City 17th Ward Relief Society.
