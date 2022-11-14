Virginia Newton Jarrett

Virginia Newton Jarrett 2/11/1931 - 11/12/2022 Virginia Newton Jarrett was born on February 11, 1931, in Mona, Utah, the last of 6 children to Syrelda and Wiliam Ray Newton. She grew up in a loving home with siblings that loved and cherished their baby sister. She was smart and competitive in her studies and games.

She attended Juab High School and married her high school sweetheart, Clyde Weston Jarrett, on November 26, 1949, it was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married just shy of 73 years.


