Wayne D Miller 7/2/1949 - 7/18/2022 Wayne D. Miller was born July 2 1949 to Harry and Ruth Miller. Wayne grew up in Tremonton where he raised hell. He graduated from Bear River High School. He later joined the US Army where he served until he was honorably discharged. He joined the Utah National Guard where he served with distinction until he was honorably discharged.
Wayne married Jackie Johnson and they had five beautiful children. Wayne and Jackie later divorced.
Wayne had a great love of family. Always telling everyone "family comes first". Wayne loved his children and his grandchildren. He was always willing to help out his family even if it meant great self-sacrifice. Wayne exemplified the adage "when ye are in service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God".
Wayne loved to be outdoors. He loved spending his summers at Bear Lake water skiing and spending time with his family. He spent his winters skiing and working at Beaver Mountain. He shared this love of the outdoors with his family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his brother and sisters and their spouses: Marylin and Paul, Linda, Beverly and Pete, Darlene and Dwight, Jim and Sharon as well as his children: Erin and Mark Baty, Sean and Katie Miller, Christopher Miller, Zach and Alisa Miller, Eric and Jessi Miller as well as 11 grandchildren.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents Harry and Ruth Miller. His loving wife and companion MaryElla and grandchildren: Nathan, Tyson, Ryan and Lauren.
The family would like to thank all those that spent time with Wayne after the passing of MaryElla; especially his sister Darlene.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 23, 2022 at 11AM at Gillies Funeral Chapel 634 East 200 South Brigham City, Utah 84302. Friends may visit with the family from 10-10:45AM prior to the service.