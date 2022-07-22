Wayne D Miller

Wayne D Miller 7/2/1949 - 7/18/2022 Wayne D. Miller was born July 2 1949 to Harry and Ruth Miller. Wayne grew up in Tremonton where he raised hell. He graduated from Bear River High School. He later joined the US Army where he served until he was honorably discharged. He joined the Utah National Guard where he served with distinction until he was honorably discharged.

Wayne married Jackie Johnson and they had five beautiful children. Wayne and Jackie later divorced.

