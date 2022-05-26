Wilbur Dale Fowler 3/24/1941 - 5/24/2022 Wilbur Dale Fowler left this world to go home, Tuesday May 24, 2022. He was a resident of Ferron, Utah, with his wife Janice Rae Haws, where they enjoyed hosting family reunions, horses, and an occasional scout camp.
Wilbur is a native of Indiana where he was born on March 24, 1941. His father Simon Thomas Fowler was the owner of Fowler Vending in Cambridge City, Indiana.
Wilbur is survived by his wife Janice Rae Haws (currently residing in Brigham City); 5 children: Gracia Taylor (Brigham City, Utah) Paul Fowler (Tremonton, Utah), Emily Philpot (Ohio), Mark Fowler (New York) and Angela Schow-Fowler (Tremonton, Utah); his first wife Julia Ann Hunt-Holloway (Louisville, KY); his brothers Maynard and Fredrick Fowler and their wives, all of Indiana.
20 Grandchildren, 43 G-Grandchildren
Children of Dan and Gracia Taylor: Josh and Audrey Taylor (3 children), Eli and Katie Taylor (5 children), Zack and Alex Taylor (3 children), Sam and Nikki Taylor (2 children), Drew and Kamilla Taylor (4 children), Natalie Taylor, and Katy Taylor
Children of Paul and Pam Fowler: Amanda and Chaz Hillyard (3 children) Jeremy and Kirsten Fowler (4 children), Hannah and Dan Stevens, (5 children), Brennen and Haylee Fowler (4 soon to be six children), and Autumn and Jayden Ward)
Children of Rick and Emily Philpot: Spencer and Liz Ervin (3 children), Kait Ervin (1 child), Olivia and Corrie Frederick (3 children).
Children of Mark Fowler: Nick and Kayleigh Fowler (2 children), Hillary and Peter Stacey (1 child)
Children of Annie Schow Fowler: Ross, Kylee, Simon
He was a member of the Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of the 33rd degree, of the Free Masons. He owned and operated farms in New Lisbon and Dublin, Indiana. After leaving Fowler Vending, he owned and operated the True Value Hardware in Cambridge City, IN.
Wilbur relocated to Utah in the mid 1980's and began servicing copiers. By 1999 he formed Fowler Service and serviced Ricoh copiers until his retirement in 2008.
He served as a Branch President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-saints in New Castle, Indiana. He was instrumental in assisting to form the first branch of the church in the area. He served as a stake High Councilor, and Regional Athletic Director. He and his brother Bill raised much of the capital to build the Chapel in New Castle, Indiana.
During his church service he enjoyed working with youth and served as an 11-year-old scout leader, and as scoutmaster.
He loved horses and enjoyed sharing the hobby with his wife, Jan, and anyone else that would give him a moment to saddle up.
On any given Sunday one could hear the laughter coming from the back yard as they hosted the grandkids and invoked such activities as flying U-control airplanes, eating cookies, and enjoying a burger, while gathering.
Viewings will be Thursday June 2nd at 6pm and Friday June 3rd at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 531 N 100 W Brigham City, Utah 84302. The funeral services are at 11 a.m.
He will be laid to Rest in Ferron City Utah Cemetery on June 4th.
The local florists are Brigham City Floral (435.723.3449), Drewes Floral (435.723.8571) and Bowcutt Floral (435.257.5381). Flowers should arrive by 5 p.m. on June 2nd to the Church address listed above.