Wilda Irene Hege 6/17/1942 - 5/29/2022 Wilda Irene (Rhodes) Hege died of a severe stroke May 29, 2022, at the age of 79 years, 11 months, and 12 days. She was born June 17, 1942 in Columbiana, Ohio to Mark and Ina (VanPelt) Rhodes. She married P. Harold Hege on October 17, 1964. They lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, various mission points, and, for the last year and a half, in Tremonton, Utah. She was a member of the Riverside Mennonite Church in Kenton, Ohio.
In her youth, Wilda chose to give her life to Christ. She served Him as a thrifty homemaker for her family and others—cooking, sewing, gardening, and tending house plants. Her life was enriched by extending hospitality and sending mail. Her love for wholesome poetry is reflected in the lines she wrote in her youth and in the many poems she copied in cursive, filling personal notebooks or sending on to friends.
Wilda is survived by her husband, P. Harold Hege of Tremonton, Utah and her eight children—Regina (Mrs. David Horst) of Loma, Colorado; Nathan (Evelyn) of Tremonton, Utah; Crystal (Mrs. Carl Steiner) of Hawley, Texas; Seth (Grace) of Plainview, Texas; Lamar (Sheryl) of Deer Park, Washington; Lynn (Brenda) of Nortonville, Kentucky; Bethany (Mrs. Mark Shertzer), of Deer Park, Washington; and Jewel of Tremonton, Utah. She is survived by four sisters—Hazel (Mrs. Joel Mosemann), Eva (Mrs. David Weaver), Beulah (Mrs. Harold Petre), and Dorothy (Mrs. Don Cross). She is also survived by four brothers—Webster, Lee, Allan, and Carl Rhodes; 52 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Harvey, by two grandchildren—Amber Horst and Trenton Horst, and by one great-grandson—Tyrell Horst.
Friends may call Thursday, June 2, from 1:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 at the Home Arts Building, Box Elder County Fairgrounds. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at the same location. Interment will follow at the Salt Creek Cemetery.
The family thanks their many friends and neighbors for their support in this loss.