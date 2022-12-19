Willa Lou Hurd 12/12/1932 - 12/14/2022 Our precious Mother Willa Lou Critchfield Hurd, age 90, of Tremonton UT, died Wednesday December 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 12, 1932 in Oakley, ID a daughter of George Abram and Melba Critchfield.
She was sealed for time and all eternity to Gwen William Hurd on January 24, 1951 in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Willa graduated from Oakley High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Secondary Education from Brigham Young University and a Masters Degree at Utah State University.
As a member of the Church she faithfully served in many church positions. She loved serving as a Temple worker in the Logan Temple with her husband for many years. She served a two year mission in Tonga with Gwen, the love of her life. She was a member of the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers.
She loved working with people and spent many hours counseling students at Bear River High School.
Survivors include 3 Brothers, 4 sisters, a son Clark & (JoL) Hurd of Tremonton, two daughters (Steven) & Melody Taylor of Hyde Park, (Lowell) & Debi Sampson of St. George and a Daughter in law (Kurt) & Linda Mildenhall. She has been blessed with 22 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by two Brothers, a Sister, a son (Michael) and her Husband.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at Noon with a viewing held prior from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M. All services will be held at the Tremonton West Stake Center (345 S. 1000 W. Tremonton). Burial will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.