Willa Lou Hurd

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Willa Lou Hurd 12/12/1932 - 12/14/2022 Our precious Mother Willa Lou Critchfield Hurd, age 90, of Tremonton UT, died Wednesday December 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 12, 1932 in Oakley, ID a daughter of George Abram and Melba Critchfield.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.