Willard Clark Butler August 6, 1939 - February 15, 2023 Willard “Clark” Butler passed away peacefully in his home February 15, 2023. Clark was born in Tremonton, UT August 6, 1939 to Willard and Audria Butler. He spent his youth growing up in Garland. He enjoyed talking about the trouble that him and his brother Steve and cousins got into.
He graduated from Bear River High in 1958 and served an LDS mission in the Central States mission.
July 20, 1962 he was married and sealed to Linda Ann Christensen. Together they raised 7 wonderful kids and one grandchild. Clark was always so proud of his kids and grandchildren’s accomplishments. Linda and Clark were married for 50 years. Linda passed away in 2012. Shortly after, he met Pauline Mower. They fell in love and were married April 26, 2013. Together they served an LDS mission in the Missouri Independence Mission, a mission at the LDS Church History Library and served as temple ordinance workers. Serving the Lord and raising his family were his greatest joys.
Clark is leaving behind a growing, happy family.
Surviving are his wife Pauline Butler, Brian (Dana) of Manti, UT, Thain (Kathy) of Wellsville, UT, Malinda of Garland, UT, Greg (Heather) of Brigham City, UT, Brice (LaDonna) of Syracuse, UT, Aseneth “Sene” (Bruce) Snook of Hyrum, UT, Conley of Garland, UT, Bart (Coleen) Benson of Grace, ID, Cinniman (Troy) Allen of Malad, ID, and Bryan (Julianne) Mower of North Ogden, UT; 26 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; and all his brothers and sisters.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda and his mother and father Audria and Willard Butler.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Noon with a viewing held prior from 10:30-11:30 A.M. All services were held at the Deweyville LDS Church (10750 N 3000 W- Deweyville). Interment in the Deweyville Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to Deweyville Ward Relief Society and Hospice Nurses, Amanda, Heather, and Kelianne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.