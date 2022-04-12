William McIntire 2/11/1950 - 4/8/2022 Bill McIntire, 72, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home. He was born February 11, 1950, in Brigham City, Utah. He is the oldest child of four children to George Marcus and Lillian Caroline McIntire. He was raised in Corinne, Utah. He attended Box Elder High School where he was involved with the wrestling and FFA programs, graduating in 1968. Post High School, Bill went to study diesel mechanics in Denver, Colorado. After he returned, he took on a few different labor jobs until he began his 30-year career with Thiokol Chemical Corporation as a mobile crane operator.
Bill married Valerie Albrecht in 1976. They had 5 children before later divorcing. He moved to Howell, Utah in 1990 where he began hobby farming on the side. In 1993, Bill married Christine Novak, adding two stepchildren to the family. Outside of his farm, Bill enjoyed spending time in the outdoors participating in the Mountain Man Rendezvous, hunting, or trapping muskrats. To many, he was known as Wild Bill for his big personality and his many stories.
His passing is preceded by his father and mother, as well as his granddaughter, BrookLynn.
He is survived by his two previous partners, Christine and Valerie; his five children, Jenny, Marc, Sara, Rachael, and Cindy; two stepchildren, Jennifer and Curt; and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Dennis (Patty) McIntire and his sisters Joy (Brent) Bassett and Alane McIntire.
Per Bill's request, Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Howell Cemetery, 17200 West Blue Creek Howell, UT. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after the graveside service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 16035 N 17400 W St. Howell, UT, 84316.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City.