Winifred H. Richman 8/5/1942 - 12/19/2022 Winifred H. Richman, 80, passed away on December 19th, 2022.
Winnie was born on August 5th 1942 to John and Marian (Davidson) Higginson in Manitowoc, WI.
Mom lived in Delaware and Alabama before her family settled in Utah.
Mom attended and graduated from Box Elder High. She also attended college at Utah State University.
Mom had a fierce love for horses and owned them from her youth until she passed.
Our Dad and Mom ran a ranch in Promontory together until Dad's death in 2015. Mom carried on the running of the ranch until her death. She loved being a rancher!
Mom loved painting and the opera - Carolyn Carter accompanied our mom to all these events. Thank you Carolyn for being our Mom's best friend!!
Mom had a lot of pride in writing a weekly article for the Tremonton Leader and Box Elder News Journal. She kept us up to date and always smiling.
Mom was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various callings and enjoyed them all.
Mom loved her family and being a Granny. She took great pride in all their accomplishments.
Mom possibly loved her grown children a little more when they followed her orders to a "T".
We learned a lot from Mom and we like to think she learned a little bit from us, too.
Mom is survived by her children: Heather Marian (Greg) Lott, Aaron Clynn (April) Richman, Lyle Higginson Richman; and her sister Pamela H (Jack) Apodaca. Also eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son (Courtney Wells Richman) and her sister Hillary H Russell.
Mom we love you and may you find joy and peace on the other side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.