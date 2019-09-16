Obituary Nan White

Nann White was born January 23, 1980 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Arnold and Rosalee (Williams) Lamb. She was raised at Plymouth, Utah, and graduated from Bear River High School.
She was united in marriage to Travis Lee White on July 26, 1997, in Plymouth, Utah. Together they lived several places, such as Malad, ID, Logan, UT, Wessington Springs, SD and in January of 2016, they moved to Sioux Center, IA. She was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Le Mars, IA, active with various church organizations such as Relief Society, Young Women, and Youth Sunday School.
She enjoyed fishing and camping. Most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Travis L. White of Sioux Center, IA; four children, ShyAnn White, Kimber Rose White, Cale Irene White and Hadlee Nann White, all of Sioux Center, IA; her father, Arnold Lamb of Plymouth, UT; three brothers, Keith Rufus (wife Lynn) Lamb of Midway, UT, Aaron Farrel (wife Joyce) Lamb of Black Foot, ID and Pacer W. (wife Hollie) Lamb of Brigham City, UT; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalee Lamb; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services will be held at a later date.