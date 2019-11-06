Next year is the U.S. government’s next official 10-year count of the population of the nation, and local officials say getting an accurate count could be the difference between Utah being awarded another seat in Congress or not, and will go a long way in the state’s efforts to secure federal funding for roads, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.
The federal government is actively recruiting to fill thousands of temporary Census jobs for the massive effort. The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads, and more.
“It’s important that we do get people to sign up to do this so we can get our numbers right,” Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Hadfield said. “A lot of things depend on it.”
Commissioner Stan Summers said Utah could be on the verge of getting a fifth congressional seat based on population growth, “if we get everything counted the way it should be.”
Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door to door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. In certain remote areas, census takers are the only way people can respond to the 2020 Census.
Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located, from $13.50 to $30 per hour. To determine the estimated pay rate in an individual area, visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-andlocations.html.
The selection process for census taker positions begins in January 2020, with paid training occurring in March and April.
Applicants for 2020 Census jobs must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen, and have a valid email address. They must complete an application and answer some assessment questions, and while some assessment questions are available in Spanish, an English proficiency test may also be required.
There are several other requirements to be eligible for the positions. Those who meet the requirements can apply online at 2020censusgov/jobs. You will need to provide your Social Security number, home address, email address, phone number, and your date and place of birth.