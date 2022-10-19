Jazz Trail Blazers Basketball

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

 AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz transformed from contender to underdog when the front office hit the reset button during the summer and dismantled the roster following another first-round exit from the NBA playoffs.

Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach after eight seasons. Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale were traded as Utah stockpiled emerging players and future draft picks.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.