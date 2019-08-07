Javier Sanchez and Zoey Reott were crowned King and Queen in the 12-18 month age division. First attendants were Tapainga Yoda and Douglas Roche. Second attendants were Kaylee Winward and Bentley Jay Steele. Lakelin Sizemore won Best Hair, Kanliyan Davis received the Best Eyes award and McKenna Hansen won Best Personality. Kristiann Morris was named Most Adorable, Emine LeFevre won Most Content, Adalynn Shaw won Best Outfit, Deniem Bowell won Most Expressive and Xander Hope was crowned Most Handsome. This year Bostyn Miller won the overall award in that age division.