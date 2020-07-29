After a four-month hiatus, The Old Barn Community Theatre in Collinston has sprung back into life with a local production of a beloved musical set in the gambling-and-gangster underworld of Great Depression-era New York.
The lights at the Old Barn came back on July 17 with “Guys and Dolls,” with performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays through Aug. 8. The Tony Award-winning musical debuted on Broadway in 1950 and was later made into a Hollywood feature film starring Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Jean Simmons.
There are still six performances left. Upcoming dates and times include 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 31; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7; and a final showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Tickets are $9 for adults or $8 for children 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, and members of the military. Ticket sales are online only and can be purchased at www.oldbarn.org.
Tickets will be listed as general admission, but staff will assign ticket reservations an area of seats to maintain social-distancing guidelines. Seating will be determined by the order in which tickets are reserved and group size.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, the theater has greatly reduced the number of seats available. The theater is following sanitation guidelines with seats, bathrooms, and other surfaces and areas.
Refreshments are available, but only as parties enter the theater. Purchases of refreshments are by credit card only.
The precautions are being taken “as our cast and audience’s health is of the utmost importance to us,” according to a post on the theater’s Facebook page.
The theater strongly encourages patrons to wear a mask to the performances.
Following the run of “Guys and Dolls,” The Old Barn is getting ready to put on a junior production of Disney’s “High School Musical.”
For more information, visit www.oldbarn.org or call (435) 458-2276.