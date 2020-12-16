Olivia B. Houghton, daughter of Don and Nila Houghton of Puyallup, Washington, and Cary D. Cottrell, son of Dale and Jenny Cottrell of Garland, Utah, will be sealed in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple on Dec. 17, 2020.
Olivia graduated from Puyallup Community College in 2016, served in the Lansing, Michigan Mission and is a geology major at BYU-Idaho.
Cary graduated from Bear River High School in 2016, served in the England Manchester Mission and is an accounting major at BYU-Idaho.
After their marriage, they will continue their education at BYU-Idaho.