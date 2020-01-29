McKinley students have been reading “Mysteries According to Humphrey.” We have been reading books from the Humphries series for the past three years. The cool thing about One Book One School is that everyone is reading the same book at the same time.
To introduce the book, McKinley students went on a QR scavenger hunt. The teachers had a QR reader on their iPads, and as a class they tried to find QR codes hidden around the school. Once they found a clue, their teacher would scan it with their device to get the next clue. It was a lot of fun.
Students read the book as a class and at home with a family member or a friend. We read a chapter every day. After reading a chapter everyone answers a question about what they’ve read. They bring their answer to school and turn it into your teacher. At the end of the week there is a drawing. The teacher picks out one of the questions that a student has answered and that student will win a prize!