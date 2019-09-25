Heavy rain on Friday, Sept. 20, is to blame for a series of accidents on I-15 in Box Elder County including one fatality.
Utah Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 12:14 p.m. a passenger car failed to slow down in a construction zone near milepost 375 and rear ended a semi-truck killing the driver, John Hallum, 75, from Caldwell, Idaho and injuring a female passenger. She is reported in critical condition, UHP said.
Two miles away at 11:48 a.m. series injuries in a passenger car were reported at milepost 376 on I-15 resulting in serious injuries. Later that day at 4 p.m. a vehicle rolled off I-15 near milepost 399 and rolled down into a ditch. The driver and a passenger were both flown via medical helicopter from the scene to local hospitals with critical but non-life threatening injuries, UHP said.