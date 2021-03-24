A car crash last Thursday in the Mount Pisgah area near the summit of Sardine Canyon has resulted in the death of one person, according to Cache County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement from Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi, deputies responded to the fatal accident around 5:30 p.m. Deputies found a Jeep at the scene that had left a dirt roadway and a single occupant had been ejected from the vehicle.
“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is continuing our investigation at this time, which includes the use of our accident reconstruction team and our investigators,” Bartschi wrote in the statement. “Initial indications point to possible alcohol involvement and the driver not wearing a seat belt.”
Condolences were offered to the family from the Sheriff’s Office. Those participating in off-road activities were also advised to wear “all available safety equipment” and should refrain from drinking and driving.
“Again, our deepest sympathies to the family for their loss of a loved one,” Bartschi wrote.