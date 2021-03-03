Box Elder County invites its residents, community members and stakeholders to register for and participate in a March 10 online open house to explore alternative futures for the county.
Last fall hundreds of Box Elder County residents shared their ideas at a workshop and through an online survey. Facilitators of this open house will share findings from the survey and unveil four alternative growth scenarios that capture public feedback to date. Participants will be able share their preferences and see what others are thinking though an interactive real-time poll.
Box Elder County has experienced tremendous growth in recent decades and is expected to add nearly 9,000 new households between now and 2040. This rapid rate of growth makes planning for it especially critical. Box Elder Together, the county’s visioning and planning process, provides a unique opportunity for residents to help shape growth and change. The open house is pivotal to this process.
“We really want residents to examine the scenarios that have been created from their feedback. We want to know which components of the various scenarios resonate for residents. That’s what’s going to shape the County’s vision for the future,” Box Elder County Planner Marcus Wager said.
Creating a vision for the future is the first step toward a new general plan for the county. A general plan is required by the State and serves as a guide for future development and growth. The county’s current general plan was last updated in 1998, well before the region’s current surge of new growth.
As the Box Elder Together process unfolds, information and opportunities to participate can be found at www.boxeldertogether.org. To register for the open house, scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, go to https://boxeldertogether.org/get-involved/).