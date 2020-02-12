A new statewide initiative focused on internet safety, especially as it applies to children, officially launched this week.
Be Awesome Online is designed to deepen the understanding and knowledge of parents, families and teachers about digital safety tools and resources and to mobilize schools and communities to engage families around best practices and shared learning.
The movement is sponsored by My Discovery Destination!, a local nonprofit group focused on strengthening families and building character. My Discovery Destination! is working with local schools, businesses, and community organizations to address digital literacy, using resources from both national and state organizations in an online format for families to access at their convenience.
Designed to empower parents with resources and tools to help their children be safe and responsible online, Be Awesome Online consists of daily challenges to be issued in bite-size, mini-lessons about how to safely navigate the challenges and pitfalls of the internet.
The initiative officially kicked off on Tuesday, Feb. 11, which has been designated Safer Internet Day. A celebration with Gov. Gary Herbert in support of the initiative is slated for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Utah State Capitol.
“By inviting communities statewide to join together to address this important topic, our goal is to focus all eyes on educating kids and families, increase the awareness and impact of the efforts of so many organizations working tirelessly to serve Utah families, and focus our entire state on learning to Be Awesome Online,” said Sharilee Griffiths, Executive Director of My Discovery Destination!
Locally, the Box Elder School District, PTA, city governments and local businesses are coming together to address this issue.
“Internet safety is so important to our families right now and it relates to suicide prevention, human trafficking, pornography, etc.,” said Tori Jones, My Discovery Destination! community coordinator in Box Elder County. “I’m very glad to see our leadership ready to tackle this issue and stand up to help our families learn to be safe online.“
In conjunction with the online resources, family workshops will be held in communities across the state in April. The first event will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 13 at Adele C. Young Intermediate School in Brigham City, followed by one at 3:30 p.m. April 18 at Garland Elementary. The events will feature activities for all ages, internet safety breakout sessions in a variety of categories, and a free dinner for those who attend.
“Parenting in the digital age is complex,” Griffiths said. “This Be Awesome Online initiative will give parents tools to get people thinking and talking about internet safety in their homes, and then learning and acting on a schedule that works for their family.”
Be Awesome Online is also offering internships to students in grades 9-12. Opportunities are available in a range of areas, including social media, marketing, training, event planning, graphic design, journalism and more. Internships will last from February through May.
Anyone who is interested can text ‘myDD’ to 555888, which connects people with a smartphone app that provides all the information needed to get involved.
To apply for an internship with the program, visit http://MyDiscoveryDestination.com/kts
The Be Awesome Online approach is organized into six categories:
• Be Secure Online: Privacy and security are every bit as important online as offline. Families need to safeguard valuable information to avoid potential dangers such as identity theft, human trafficking, and damaging devices, reputations, and relationships. Parents can use parental controls to help kids while they learn how to navigate the online world they live in.
• Be Aware Online: Kids need to know that not everything they see online is real. Parents and kids alike need to learn how to spot fake emails, accounts, news, and even pictures. Being aware that people and situations online aren’t always what they seem to be is crucial to online safety.
• Be Smart Online: Technology is such a fun way to stay connected to family and friends across the country or across the street. However, it can also open our lives and private matters to the world if we aren’t careful. It’s important for kids and adults alike to know what to share, where to share it, and when to share it to avoid situations that can have lasting consequences.
• Do Good Online: Technology has changed our world. Every industry has been forever changed in the past two decades. The same goes for our personal lives and how we interact with people. Technology can amplify the impact of our behavior, whether it’s positive or negative. Kids need to know that their actions online have an impact on others, for better or worse.
• Be Brave Online: When kids encounter questionable content and situations that make them uncomfortable, they need to know that they can talk to a trusted adult. Parents can encourage this by fostering open, non-judgmental communication at home. They can also help kids identify other trusted adults that they can go to when needed.
• Be Safe Online: The internet puts the world at our fingertips. It also brings the world into our homes, which means parents must always be on guard to protect our kids from dangers like pornography and human trafficking.