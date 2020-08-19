The Box Elder County Fair includes displays of paintings and drawings, and local artists will still be on display this year, albeit with a different look.
Like just about everything else at the fair this year, organizers of the fine arts portion of the festivities have had to make some changes for public safety purposes.
This year, voting for favorites is happening online, and a drive-in art show will be held so people can still see the entries in person while maintaining social distancing.
Voting in nine categories began Tuesday, Aug. 18 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 23 on the BEC Fair Fine Arts Facebook page. People can vote by “liking” their top three favorites in each of nine divisions, ranging from professional to childrens’ categories.
A drive-in art show will be held at dusk this Friday, Aug. 21 at the Home Arts building at the fairgrounds. Those attending should park in the large lot across 1000 West from the Home Arts building. The show will be held on the east side of the building.
Winners will be announced on Facebook on Monday, Aug. 24, and all entries will be displayed in the building during the fair from Aug. 26-29. The Home Arts building will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each of those days, and those entering the building are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks.
The photography competition is also happening this year. Entries will be accepted at the Home Arts building on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m.
Photography entries are limited to a maximum of two entries per person, each in a different category. Frames are not allowed, and photos must measure 8-by-10 inches and be permanently attached to a thin mount board. in lieu of judging, county commissioners and fair directors will select their favorites. Winners will receive ribbons and prizes will be awarded.
There is no floriculture competition this year.
All entries and award will be released Aug. 31-Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Due to large crowds, entries will not be released Saturday night as they have been in past years.
For more information, visit www.boxeldercounty.org.