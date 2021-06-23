At last, Orson and Jeannette Poulsen have set the date for their “Open for Business Day” for their newly completed quilting cottage. It is to be Saturday, June 26, from noon until 4 p.m. Treats will be available for guests during those hours.
Last Monday and Tuesday, the Poulsen couple visited relatives in Flagstaff, Arizona. They were Jeannette’s sister and her family. Wednesday and Thursday they visited more family in St. George, Utah. These family members were Orson’s brother Reese and his wife. Orson and Jeannette didn’t take their dogs with them on this trip.
Having been accepted into the play “Annie,” Georgia Wheatley has been involved in her play practices. She has two different parts. She has also gotten the songs down and is singing them all over the house.
Everly Wheatley is enjoying her summer baseball. Last week, she got to pitch one inning. She did good, albeit that it was harder than she anticipated.
Kate Wheatley still wants to play the harp, but an instrument and teacher have not yet been chosen.
Ruby Wheatley is still working on her violin. She is taking only one lesson per month in deference to the summer vacation time. Her mother says “She sounds like a beginner, but she is trying hard.”
All family members have a ways to go with their swimming activities.
Boyd Udy says “I have no news this week. It is just too hot!” He agrees with Winnie Richman about wishing we could have some of the back-east weather out here — at least for a while!
On Monday, Winnie Richman took her Jetta to the Murdock Volkswagen business for some repairs. At the same time, she took a letter from the home office of Volkswagen which suggested her car needed to have a checkup on a problem with some bolts related to a fuel leak possibility. All went well. Winnie enjoyed reading in a comfortable chair in the cool of an air-conditioned waiting room. She came home after stopping to grocery shop in Brigham City.
Thursday, Winnie went to town to deliver a pretty birthday card and present to one of her granddaughters.
Ever since the end of the Jazz’ regular season, in which they led the whole NBA, Winnie has been watching round 1 of the postseason games. The wonderful Jazz got out of round 1 as winners, and began playing and winning the first two games of round 2. She is hopeful they will win the four games necessary to enter round 3. Go Jazz!