After receiving a wave of feedback from new secondary water customers, some of who have seen dramatic increases in their monthly bills this summer, Tremonton City is organizing a public meeting to address concerns and clarify how residents pay for outside watering.
Residents have shown up in force at recent city council meetings, sharing anecdotes of how their water bills have risen to triple digits in some cases following their connection to the city’s new secondary water system, a project that has been in the works for years as a way to alleviate growing demand on the culinary water system.
Some utility customers in Tremonton experienced sticker shock when they started receiving bills this summer. Part of the new rate system involves an increase in charges for culinary water as a way to encourage people to use secondary water on their lawns and other outdoor watering needs.
At a council meeting on Aug. 6 in which numerous residents showed up to voice their displeasure with what they felt was a lack of communication regarding an increase in their water bills, city officials decided it was time to organize a meeting specifically to address the issue.
“I haven’t changed my sprinkler system, but I am paying quite a bit more,” resident Jared Hanson said. “I think a lot of people are surprised at how much it’s affecting the pocketbook.”
Part of the confusion has been due to the fact that the secondary system is in the middle of being built, so some residents have had new meters installed and are being charged based on readings from those meters, while others are still waiting for their meters to be put in.
Don Anderson said he was among the first in his neighborhood to receive a new meter, and feels he is being charged unfairly compared with other customers nearby who haven’t received a meter yet.
“I’ve got neighbors who don’t have that pink or purple box in front of their house, but because someone put that box in front of mine, I’m paying more,” Anderson said. “I don’t mind paying more for my water, but I want to be treated equal with everyone else.”
The open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Tremonton City Public Works Facility, 300 E. 1200 South, in two sessions: One from 5-6:30 p.m., and again from 6:30-8 p.m. Both session will feature a presentation lasting 45 minutes to an hour, followed by a question-and-answer period.
The city is requesting that people who want to attend the meeting RSVP to (435) 257-9500, although an RSVP is not required and anyone may attend as they wish.
Tremonton Public Works Director Paul Fulgham said the presentation will address several topics, including the need for the secondary water system, the timing of how the system will be built out city-wide in phases, the tiered rates users are being charged and how they were developed, sprinkler system components and retrofitting, and the importance of cross-connection control and preventing the backflow of secondary water into the culinary water system.
A similar open house held on April 30 of this year was sparsely attended, and officials are hoping more people will show up this time around now that they have seen the real impact.
“We need to get them some answers and show them where we came from,” Councilmember Jeff Reese said. “I feel bad because this has been two years in the making. We had an open house, we had public hearings, we put it out there, we talked to everybody, we showed the fees, and it didn’t come out until the bills came.”
Councilmember Lyle Holmgren said it’s important to reiterate the necessity of the secondary water system in light of the fact that the city’s culinary system had nearly reached a breaking point.
“The city had no other choice but to do something about leveraging the culinary water we have,” Holmgren said. “We’re all kind of going through this together. The 14 dollar thing was a good deal for everybody — unlimited water for how many years, but that’s just not sustainable.”