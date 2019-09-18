Dr. Jeffrey Zilles has joined Bear River Eye Center, located at 495 W. 600 N. in Tremonton.
Zilles is a native of Cache Valley with family ties to Tremonton. He is excited to join the community and serve its residents.
Zilles graduated from Utah State University with a degree in accounting in 2010 and later completed his Doctor of Optometry degree at Midwestern University in 2019.
During optometry school he completed externships at clinics in Phoenix, Arizona and Murray, Utah. He also participated in a humanitarian mission that provided eye care to the less fortunate in Hermosillo, Mexico. He enjoys caring for patients of all ages and his main interests include primary eye care, glaucoma management, and treatment of dry and irritated eyes.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three sons. He is an avid sports fan who roots for the Utah State Aggies and Utah Jazz. He also enjoys the great outdoors by hiking, snow skiing and fly fishing.