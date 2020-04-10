Travelers coming into Utah are now required to identify themselves and report any coronavirus symptoms as they arrive in the state.
In accordance with an order issued by Gov. Gary Herbert last week, highways are being “geofenced” at nine common entry points, including two in Box Elder County, so drivers get a text message through a federal wireless emergency alert system asking them to fill out an online form if they are staying in the state. At the Salt Lake International Airport, people started hand out cards last Friday with a QR code linking to the form.
The form has people identify themselves and report their recent travels as well as any symptoms. It asks for peoples’ full name, date of birth, Utah residency status (resident, visitor or worker), home address and phone number.
People who could spread the virus will be asked to self-quarantine and possibly get tested. The effort will get federal funding, and the information will stored in a secure Utah Department of Health database.
“This allows us the data to be able to manage those folks entering our state and to be able to control the virus,” said Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Department of Transportation. Though, “we don’t plan on chasing people down who do not fill it out.”
The entry points where people will receive texts include those coming from Idaho into Box Elder County on I-15 and I-84. Other locations are I-15 at the Arizona border, US 89 north of Kanab, US 491/191 at Monticello, I-70 and US 40 at the Colorado border, and I-80 at the Wyoming and Nevada borders.
The state declared truck drivers exempt from the system. Hundreds of thousands of truckers enter the state each day carrying essential supplies for grocery stores and medical facilities.
Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association, said the system could interrupt interstate trips and be invasive to drivers who sometimes travel through multiple states a day.
Utah officials have said they aren't punishing people who don't fill out the online form.
“We don't want to do anything to inhibit commerce ... especially right now with our supply-chain issues,” Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson said.
Truckers were still expected to receive the message and there were no immediate plans to change the wording on the form to list the exemptions, which also included police, border residents, and airline personnel and passengers.
The state has also ordered no-touch thermometers to test people as they arrive at the Salt Lake airport.