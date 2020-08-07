Dec. 19, 1943-July 30, 2020
Pamela Heaton Gashler, originally of Tremonton, Utah passed away on the evening of July 30 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Pam was the youngest of Oren Darryl Heaton and Georgina Berniece Johansen’s seven children. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings: Oren, Terry (Sessions), Berence, Glen, Brenda (Chadwick) and Tamra (McNeely); and Ted’s daughter Robin (Parkinson). She is survived by her husband, Sheridan Ted Gashler, his son Buck (JoAnn), her children Karl (Leissa), Kurt (Frankie), Connie, Danny (Krisy) and David (Tanya); and their grandchildren: Brian, Kyle, Megan, Rosa, Allie, Russell, Hannah, Jack, Sarah, Brock, Katie, Mark, Cash, Logan, Ciel, Georgina, Syrus, Tom, Samuel, Polina and Anastasia.
Pam grew up on a vegetable and livestock farm where all horsepower came from two much-loved, actual horses. She used to love to tell her children about the animals, especially her many pet dogs. Her mother never drove anywhere without at least one dog in the car. As a child, Pam loved fishing in the local creek (with safety pins for hooks), collecting hay while sitting atop a tall wagon (though she never appreciated when her brothers would include snakes in the pitchforks of hay they threw to her), spending time with her vast extended family (including her Norwegian-speaking grandparents who referred to her as a “voveret veggelus” or “chatty bedbug”) and perhaps most of all, reading. Her children would later refer to her as the “walking, talking encyclopedia,” in honor of the breadth and depth of her knowledge. Those who knew her best also came to appreciate her wisdom.
Pam dedicated her life to the kind of service that mattered — service to others. In 1964 she received her RN license from Weber College, following in the nursing footsteps of her mother and sisters Terry and Brenda.
Her career as a nurse took her to California, where she met and married Sheridan Ted Gashler in 1965. Together they lived and raised their family all over the country and world. She worked in emergency rooms, mental health clinics and (her favorite) nursing homes. Once, while vacationing in Egypt, she even saved a man’s life after he went into cardiac arrest.
As part of her vast service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she would later train refugees in the basic nursing skills needed to gain their CNA licenses. As part of her church service, she served in numerous teaching and supervisory roles for children, youth and adults. All of her children had the joy of having her as a Sunday school teacher at multiple points in their lives. She and her husband also presided over a mission in Samara, Russia. Later in her life, she played a major role in the massive LDS Family History program to index and make searchable genealogical records from all over the world. Pam indexed vital records for over 250,000 people in many different languages.
Pam deeply engaged herself in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She loves them all individually and enjoyed engaging with them in their own unique ways. Her ability to listen, deeply connect and love others is sorely missed by all who love her.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of Pam’s life will be postponed until December.