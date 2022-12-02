8/11/1961 – 12/1/2022
Pamela Jill Owens Birch passed away on December 1, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born August 11, 1961 in Ogden, Utah to Joseph Lyle and Blanche Allean Erickson Owens.
She grew up in Layton, Utah; South Gate, California; Paramount, California; and Orem, Utah. Pam graduated from Orem High School and attended Ricks College, where she met her sweetheart, Marty Birch. They married in the Provo LDS Temple on September 26, 1980 and were later blessed with four children. They moved often and called many places home, including Rexburg, Boise, Layton, Orem, Brigham City, Garland, Tremonton, and Thatcher.
Pam’s greatest love was her family. She grew up in a large family with many cousins and extended family members. She attended gatherings, parties, and reunions frequently.
Pam returned to college once her children were grown and graduated from Western Governors University. Post-graduation she worked as a paraprofessional, most recently at North Park Elementary in Tremonton.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings in primary and music; primary chorister, choir director, etc. She made it a priority to attend the temple.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws Blaine and Janice Birch; a niece, Christine Gifford; sister-in-law Carolyn Owens; and brothers-in-law Carey Naylor and James Newbold. She is survived by her husband, Marlin “Marty” Birch of Thatcher; children: Emily, Stephanie, Steven (Jen), and Ben; grandchildren Kassie (Clay), Maverick, Porter, Austin, Mason, and Lily; and great granddaughter Jane. Also surviving are her 12 siblings and many extended family members.
A viewing will be held on December 10, 2022 from 10:00-11:30 AM in the Thatcher Penrose church building – 11475 W 10400 N Thatcher, Utah. The funeral will follow at 12:00. Internment will be held in Wilford, Idaho at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City and Bristol Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
