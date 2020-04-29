Even though things are not the same today, some things never change – two marriages have taken place in the community, proving that true love flourishes in any circumstance. Sadie Merkley married J. Julander several weeks ago, and Kassidi Smoot married Keith Norman last week. We wish the best to both couples.
Lollie and Zach Andersen of the First Ward have added a new member to their household in the past little while named Landon Cade. Congratulations to that family.
The Corinne Planning and Zoning Commission held a busy meeting last week. The subdivision continues to expand, with nine homes under construction now and five new building permits issued during the meeting. A building permit was issued to Corinne City for the construction of a new maintenance building.
True North Organics will be renting a building in the Business Ag Park where the processing and packaging of medicinal marijuana will take place until their permanent building located in Brigham City is ready for occupancy. This business will be heavily monitored by state mandates and regulations.
Adjustments for the city budget for 2019 were accepted and the mayor presented the budget for 2020. A public hearing will be held in two weeks where community members are welcome to discuss the budgets before acceptance by the city council.
Mayor Brett Merkley cautioned council members to use the proper words when describing meetings. A public hearing is held when certain actions are required by the council and public input is desired. A work meeting is when council members convene to discuss information.
No decision or vote or action is taken in a work meeting; however, all meetings are public meetings. The public is welcome to all council meetings and can voice opinions or ask questions during the public comment portion of the meeting. No actions will be taken on comments heard during public comment, but will be put on the agenda for discussion at the next meeting.
Mayor Merkley affirmed that plans will continue for the third and Fourth of July celebrations. If health mandates are still in place, it will be postponed. There will be a dinner and fireworks on the third, and the regular Fourth of July activities. City cleanup is still scheduled for May 13-17.