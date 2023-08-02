forest conservation

The U.S. Forest Service has announced that 18,648 acres of private forested land in Utah, most of which is located in Box Elder County, will be preserved with an investment of $14.4 million as a part of the Forest Legacy Program.

 Courtesy Photo/Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

The Forest Legacy Program identifies important forest lands threatened by conversion to development or other non-forest uses and works with private landowners to conserve them as forests forever.


