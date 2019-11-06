The beginning of the new school year began with a huge week-long party. McKinley students and teachers had tons of fun with 15-minute parties at the end of each school day.
On the first Monday of the new year a drone, operated by the principal’s son, flew over students and took pictures of all of us.
McKinley students also celebrated with a bubblegum party and high fives for the person that blew the biggest bubble, popsicles on a very hot day and a dance party complete with glow sticks in the gym.
Many McKinley students thought that this was the best first week of school ever.