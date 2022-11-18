It's well known that Thanksgiving week is when the holiday shopping season gets into full swing, and Tremonton officials have partnered with more than a dozen local businesses in a promotion that aims to keep those dollars circulating in the local community.
A group of locally owned businesses has teamed up with the city to offer the 12 Days of Christmas Shop Local Passport, in which customers get a card that is marked when they patronize participating retailers, restaurants and others. Once the card is filled out, shoppers can turn it in to be entered into prize drawings to be held at the city's Holiday Extravaganza at Midland Square on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The passport cards are available at all participating businesses and, once complete, can be turned in before Dec. 3 at Tremonton City offices, 102 S. Tremont St., Main Street Mercantile, 46 W. Main St., or at Midland Square on Dec. 3 during the holiday party, where prize drawings will be held starting at 3:30 p.m.
The promotion starts on Nov. 21 and runs until Dec. 3. For a list of participating businesses, visit www.tremontoncity.org, or call (435) 257-9500 or (435) 278-0469.
Tremonton is one of many communities around the country participating in promotions to encourage local shopping around Small Business Saturday, a tradition created as an answer to Black Friday.
Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday, which this year falls on Nov. 26, is "a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities," according to the SBA website.
Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion, according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express.
"This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic," the SBA states in its promotional materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.