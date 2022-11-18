Support Local Journalism

It's well known that Thanksgiving week is when the holiday shopping season gets into full swing, and Tremonton officials have partnered with more than a dozen local businesses in a promotion that aims to keep those dollars circulating in the local community.

A group of locally owned businesses has teamed up with the city to offer the 12 Days of Christmas Shop Local Passport, in which customers get a card that is marked when they patronize participating retailers, restaurants and others. Once the card is filled out, shoppers can turn it in to be entered into prize drawings to be held at the city's Holiday Extravaganza at Midland Square on Saturday, Dec. 3.


