Patch Peterson, born Kent Milo Peterson to Milo Powell Peterson and LaVon Child Peterson on November 22, 1939 in Ogden, Utah, passed away September 29, 2019 In Sacramento, California. Patch was known for his Western wood, bronze and pewter sculptures and his charismatic character. His iconic eye patch, cowboy hat and plaid shirt, paired with easy conversation and cowboy sayings, made him unforgettable. Patch had deep respect for Native American culture and the wildlife of the Rocky Mountain west. Everywhere he went he waved or spoke to everyone, no matter whether stranger or friend.
Survived by his wife, Lauren, sisters Judy Christensen (Roger), Barbara Brown (Danny) and his brother, David Peterson (Pam). He is also survived by his children Julie Ann Obenchain (Tom), James K. Peterson, Steven M. Peterson (Shelly), Dennis P. Peterson (Lisa), Hans C. Peterson (Brandi), Heidi Essman (Gene), Michael B. Peterson (Kimberly), Benjamin J. Peterson, Gloria D. Ash (David), Jonathan J. Peterson (Shahna), and 35 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Milo P. Peterson and his mother LaVon Child Peterson, his sister Eileen Peterson Carr, his daughter Celeste Peterson Spence, and his great-grandson Garrison Kurt Bayles.
Funeral Services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor funeral home located at 111 N. 100 E., Tremonton, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The viewing will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at the East Garland Cemetery, 14200 N. 4400 W., East Garland, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com