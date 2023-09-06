Patricia “Pat” Anderson will celebrate her 90th birthday September 9, 2023, with her family.
Pat was born September 9, 1933 in Almo, Idaho to Wesley B. Ward and Edna Kolb Ward. She was the second of seven children. She was born and raised on a cattle and sheep ranch where she learned the value of hard ranch work and family values. She often recalls cooking and cleaning up breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes for as many as 12 hired hands, where they would finish cooking and cleaning up one meal and start the next. Those who know mom would be amazed that she grew up riding horses and hand tying bales off a hay baler. When she was 15 years old, she traveled to the big roaring city of Chicago, Illinois to live with her aunt for two years, where she attended Austin Senior High School. She was a member of the All-Girls High School Marching Band and played the snare drum. One of her favorite memories is marching on Wrigley Field.
Upon returning from Chicago, she attended Brigham Young University where she met and married the love of her life, Alvin Bud Anderson (deceased, December 2022) on a blind date. They begin their life in Lindon, Utah in 1953, and later moved to Bear River City, to be closer to Thiokol Corporation; where Bud had accepted an engineering job. Pat kept busy gardening, growing fruit, and raising their three children; Susan (Gary) Hess, Garland; Mark (Kathy) Anderson, Wellsville; Teresa (Reed) Rhodes, Morgan, Utah. Bud and Pat would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past July.
Mother always enjoys visiting with family and friends on her porch swing in the spring, summer, and fall. She welcomes, and is always grateful to anyone who stops by for a visit or calls.
