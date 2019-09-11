Peaches and dreams 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Downtown Brigham City was closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate the throngs of locals and visitors in town for the city’s annual Peach Days celebration held Sept. 5-7. Buy Now Riders on the ferris wheel were treated to a prime viewing spot for a spectacular sunset on Friday, Sept. 6. Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now (Left to right) Box Elder County Commissioners Jeff Scott, Jeff Hadfield and Stan Summers got in on the action at the annual lip sync contest. Buy Now Bear River Valley Hospital’s Chad Hunt performed as a member of the Village People with other members of the local Kiwanis Club in the lip sync contest. Buy Now Leadership of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce performed as ABBA in the lip sync contest. Buy Now Kids made and wore tin foil hats as part of the fun during the lip sync contest. Buy Now Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Leader Photos Jeff DeMoss Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today Community members launch fundraising efforts for 14-year-old after ATV accident New acai bowl cafe to open amid Logan's Center Street construction Herald Journal going to three-day mail delivery Revolve recycling plant in Logan closes it doors Corinne approves building permit for marijuana growing facility