With a further lightening of the restrictions caused by COVID-19, it will be wonderful to see others face to face for the first time since March. We can do six feet apart. We can do no hugging, or hand shaking. We just need to see neighbors and admire how much their children have grown. We may not like how our “good” clothing has shrunk since March, but we can do it.
This past week has provided a glimpse of summer temperatures. A true shudder passed though the house as the air conditioner started up for the first time in almost a year. Even had to switch from long Levis to short ones, and a hat for yard work. Hate those hats — they crush whatever poof was in the hairdo.
Thanks to workers and volunteers who made our little cemetery a place to be proud of on Memorial Day. The crosses were bright and shiny. All the flowers were spectacular. Visitors there often shared their blooming offerings with other, less-decorated sites.
Seth Patterson is another graduating senior this year. Apologies for not listing his name with the other seniors from our area a couple of weeks ago. Congratulations, Seth.
New leaders in the Corinne First Ward Young Women organization were announced recently. Holly Hancock will be president with Jenny Searle and Bree Talbot as councilors and Bethany Hegsted as secretary. Many thanks for the previous presidency consisting of Tami Bingham, Natalie Ellertson, Kathy Norman and Cherie Smoot.