Peggy Burns, born September 22, 1941 in Oklahoma City, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our savior February, 22, 2021.
She and her husband served the Lord in churches and mission work throughout the United States, including First Baptist Church in Tremonton, Utah.
She will be missed by her loving husband of 60 years, William Burns; her children Jack (Becky) Burns, Elizabeth (Phil) Grimes and Christian Joy (Chad) Anderson; along with her six grandchildren, Abby (Kentaro) Crocket, Emily, Ian and Olivia Burns, Zack and Micah Anderson. She is survived by her brother Gail Lincoln and sister, Bea Dozier. She has joined her precious daughter, Virginia Gayle, her parents, Jack and Millie Lincoln, her sister Jackie and her brothers Jimmy and Johnny Lincoln.
Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, VA, March 4 at 8 a.m.
More details at www.dignitymemorial.com