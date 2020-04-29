Much like towns and cities across America, downtown Tremonton has been pretty quiet over the last several weeks. But on a cloudy afternoon last week, a quaint brick building on Main Street that has sat vacant for years was buzzing with new life.
Inside, Curtis Anderson, Lydia Munoz and Brooklyn Francom were hustling to fill orders for mocha lattes, fruit smoothies and other handcrafted beverages for a steady stream of customers.
“We’ve been busy every day so far,” said Anderson, who along with his wife Michelle opened the third location of Buzzbru Coffee & More at 267 W. Main St. on April 11.
In his former job, Anderson traveled across the United States and Canada and by his own admission, spent a lot of time in coffee shops. That experience planted the seed for getting into the coffee business, even though he didn’t know much about it at the time.
“I knew the difference between a good cup and a bad cup, and that’s about it,” he said. “There’s a lot to learn.”
About five years ago, when the opportunity to purchase a coffee shop near the Walmart in Brigham City presented itself, the Andersons jumped on it. Business was good enough that two years later, they decided to open another Buzzbru in West Haven, where Curtis grew up.
That location became successful as well, and since the Andersons have lived in the Tremonton area for the past 17 years, they felt the urge to bring the business close to home.
“Last summer we started talking about bringing one up here,” he said. “A lot of our customers in Brigham City are from here, so there was a lot of interest.”
They found a space in a building that sits in the shadow of a former grain elevator and has housed farm-related business for decades, sprucing up the interior while keeping the old brick walls and maintaining a rustic charm that lends itself well to a modern café.
“We’ve been looking at this building off and on for three or four years,” Anderson said. “With that rounded corner and old brick, it looked appealing for sure.”
Buzzbru’s culinary offerings go well beyond coffee and include hot chocolate, frappes, smoothies, Italian sodas and other drinks, as well as cookies, bagels, banana bread and other goodies baked fresh on site. It also serves up a selection of sandwiches for lunch, and will offer a homemade soup of the day during the colder months.
Of course, coffee is the namesake of the business and its main draw. Buzzbru gets its beans from Caffe Ibis, a Logan-based coffee roaster offering gourmet beans from around the world. Beans are ground fresh to order, and bags of Ibis coffee are sold to go.
The Andersons are bucking the trend during a time when many businesses are struggling just to stay afloat, much less expand.
“We were a little nervous opening through this whole pandemic situation, but it’s been good for sure,” Curtis said. “We’ve seen a lot of support from the community, which is awesome.”
The signs of the times are present inside the building. There are burnished metal tables crafted by Curtis himself but no chairs, as current health regulations don’t allow for dine-in customers.
Buzzbru is currently open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, but plans to extend into later afternoon and evening hours, as well as Sunday mornings. Once things return to relative normalcy, he said the café will hold some sort of “post-grand opening” event.
“We look forward to doing something once people can come in and sit down and enjoy the atmosphere,” he said.