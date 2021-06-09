Pete Holmgren's 80th Jun 9, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hey Pete!Herd you were having a birthday. Happy 80th. Stay in the saddle!Love, Your Family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today A message from the Logan cemetery staff Former Cache Sheriff Lynn Nelson severely injured in Texas motorcycle accident Logan mayor running for re-election against one opponent Local man pushes for 'high-conflict' divorce counseling Road to Tony Grove Lake closed through June