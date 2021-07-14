After going on an unplanned hiatus in 2020, the Miss Bear River Valley pageant returned to Garland last week with much fanfare as the event celebrated its 75th year.
Six contestants vied for this year’s title. Paige Petersen, a 2021 graduate of Bear River High School and daughter of Stuart and Misty Petersen, was crowned Miss Bear River Valley on Thursday, July 8 at the Bear River High School auditorium.
Victoria Cottrell, an incoming senior at Bear River High and daughter of Dale and Jenny Cottrell, was named First Attendant. Sami Pehrson, daughter of Grady and Melissa Wood and Brandon and Kaycee Pehrson, earned the Talent Award.
With this year marking the 75th year of the pageant, many past winners were also in attendance and were recognized on the stage.
Petersen received the crown from Miss Bear River Valley 2019 Lindsey Hales, who had the rare distinction of holding the title for two years after last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.