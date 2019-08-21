The children of Phil and Maida Spjut are pleased to announce the 70th wedding anniversary of their parents on Aug. 26, 2019.
Phil and Maida were married in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 26, 1949. Phil and Maida raised five children: David (Salt Lake City, Utah), Randy (St. George, Utah), GayLyn White (Russell, Tremonton, Utah), Timmy (deceased), and Lisa Carter (Craig, Morgan, Utah). They have quite a legacy of 14 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren!
Only a few couples live to make it to their 70th anniversary (only 0.01%).
Phil was a dentist by profession and worked in Lehi, Utah; Northridge and Hesperia, California; and the Salt Lake City VA hospital. Most of their family life was spent in Bountiful, Utah (32 years). They currently reside in Garland, Utah (20 years). They have both reached their 91st birthday.
What an honor and a privilege it is for us to celebrate this amazing anniversary with them. We love you Mom and Dad, and rejoice in your marriage and thank you for your love and guidance throughout our lives!
Anyone wanting to send good wishes may do so by email: pmspjust@gmail.com, or Facebook (Maida Spjut).