Phillip Rafael Martinez
Phillip Rafael Martinez, 32, our beloved, has been called home to heaven on Jan. 19, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born May 25, 1987 in Phoenix, Arizona, son of Mariano Martinez, Jr., and Susanna Sonja Martinez.
Phillip was a man of faith and praised god regularly for helping him get through his struggles in life. He was a parishioner at Santa Ana Catholic Church in Tremonton, Utah. Phillip enjoyed life and loved being with his family and friends. He enjoyed listening to music while singing his heart out. He loved playing video games with his brother, nieces and nephews and friends. He grew a love for fishing and enjoyed showing off his fishing skills. His love for his nieces and nephews MaryJane, Milli, Vivian, Phoenix, Aiden, Andre and Austin was endless, and he loved to spoil and spend time with them. Phillip was a devoted son and brother who loved and cherished his parents and siblings. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his parents and siblings Andrea Villalobos (Mario), Victoria Gilkey (Wesley), and Mariano Martinez lll (Monica); 13 aunts and uncles, 49 cousins, and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his Aunts Sylvia Stankov, Manuela Martinez, his uncle Julio Martinez and Grandparents Teresa Martinez, Mariano Martinez, Sr. and Francis Vasquez.
A viewing will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 East, Tremonton). Rosary and Mass will follow at the Santa Ana Catholic Church (760 W. 600 North, Tremonton). The Rosary will start at 11 a.m. followed by the Mass at noon on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Special thanks to family and friends for love and support during this time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com