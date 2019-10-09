For the second week in a row a Bear River Bear crossed the finish line first in a major cross country meet, this time at the Bob Conley Invite on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Sophomore Liz Phillips dominated the girls’ junior varsity race (the Bear River girls’ team did not compete in the varsity race). Phillips took the title with a time of 20:15.5 minutes with fellow teammate Shylee Kofoed, also a sophomore, in second place at 20:16. Also taking the top five for the Bears was Katie Wynn (23nd place at 22:12.8), Abby Rhodes (116th place at 24:32.3) and Shanda Casas (147th place at 25:27).
“I talked to Shylee and Liz about possibly running junior varsity since it was a big invitational. Sometimes when you are young and you need a turn up front having fun and they decided they would go for it,” said Coach Dan Line.
The Bear River boys’ varsity team competed in the race too, with junior Daniel Curtis leading the pack. Curtis came in 23rd place in 16:38.8 minutes followed by Peter Nielsen (29th place at 16:49.3), Gabriel Wilson (62nd place at 17:33.4), Keyjun Hale (63rd place at 17:33.7) and Ammon Hunter finishing as the top five Bear (84th place at 17:50).
“Over the last several years our boys just have no had a lot of races where they consistently perform well as a team. We always have an individual or two but we challenged them that between now and region that we will have to start putting it together. They did a great job,” said Line.
This week the team will host their only home meet of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Jeanie Stevens Park in Tremonton. The girls’ race will start at 2:30 p.m. and the boys’ will begin at 2:50 p.m. Green Canyon High and Logan High racers are expected to be there to compete against the Bears.