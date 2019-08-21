The mascot of the new alternative high school in Box Elder County is the Phoenix, a reference to the legendary bird that rises from the ashes, symbolizing rebirth, resilience and second chances.
That is essentially the mission at Sunrise High School, which is officially under construction now and will be complete in time to open for the 2020-21 school year.
Box Elder School District officials joined others involved with the $10 million project at a groundbreaking ceremony last Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the site of the former Dale Young Community High School in Brigham City.
The building that housed Dale Young High had previously been a church house, then was turned into school district headquarters in the 1970s until the district moved into its current office building.
Because it wasn’t originally designed and built as a school, the old building left much to be desired in terms of creating a learning environment.
When complete, the new two-story, 30,000-square-foot building will feature a more open layout to welcome students seeking an alternative to Bear River or Box Elder high schools, and many more amenities to help them down their educational and career paths.
Dr. Gerald Jackman, the former principal at Dale Young who will fill the same role at Sunrise, said the new building will be a much better environment for the kind of one-on-one interaction he and the faculty will strive to provide.
“There will be some different things, but we will still have the same role,” Jackman said. “Part of the advantage will be small classes and that face-to-face time with the kids.”
The new building will be much more energy efficient and easier to maintain compared to the aging former building, said Corey Thompson, facilities director for the Box Elder School District.
Unlike the old building, Thompson said Sunrise High will have a full commercial-grade kitchen for culinary students, a new shop for metalworking, carpentry and other trades, a modern science laboratory, and an indoor gymnasium. It will also be much more accessible to people with disabilities, including wheelchairs, with an elevator accessing the upper floor.
“This is a place where students, if it’s just not working for them at Bear River or Box Elder, to get caught up and finish their high school degree,” Thompson said. “At the same time, we want to provide opportunities to gain employment skills.”
One corner area of the building will also be dedicated to adult education, primarily through night classes, with a separate entrance and classes ranging from English to fulfilling high school diploma requirements.
Jackman said another important new function at Sunrise will be 10th grade intervention. At Dale Young, most students waited until their senior year to transfer there and were scrambling to get caught up, but he said getting students involved in their sophomore year, before their credit deficit reaches a critical point, will be a big help in keeping students on the right track without feeling overwhelmed.
“We’re excited,” he said. “These students have needs, and we’re here to try to address those needs.”