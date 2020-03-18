On March 1, the U.S. Census Bureau disclosed the Census Questionnaire Assistance (CQA) phone numbers available to the public for assistance during the 2020 Census. The following toll-free phone numbers are available from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. EST, seven days a week, in various languages and are supported by CQA:
LANGUAGE LINE TOLL-FREE NUMBERS
• English 844-330-2020
• Spanish 844-468-2020
• Chinese (Mandarin) 844-391-2020
• Chinese (Cantonese) 844-398-2020
• Vietnamese 844-461-2020
• Korean 844-392-2020
• Russian 844-417-2020
• Arabic 844-416-2020
• Tagalog 844-478-2020
• Polish 844-479-2020
• French 844-494-2020
• Haitian Creole 844-477-2020
• Portuguese 844-474-2020
• Japanese 844-460-2020
• English (Puerto Rico residents) 844-418-2020
• Spanish (Puerto Rico residents) 844-426-2020
• Telephone Display Device (TDD) 844-467-2020
The English and Spanish language lines will be available to provide general information about the 2020 Census, including answers to frequently asked questions, via an automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. Activated on March 9, all lines will begin live CSR support providing information about the 2020 Census and assistance with the questionnaire. The CQA IVR and live CSR support on all language lines will end on July 31, 2020.
Most residents throughout the country will begin receiving their invitations to respond to the Census starting Thursday, March 12. The invitation will include instructions for responding to the 2020 Census online, with households in areas less likely to respond online receiving a paper questionnaire that they can return in the mail.
By mid-April, all households that have not yet responded will receive a paper questionnaire.
The Census Bureau asks that you include everyone who lives in your home as of April 1 and residents are asked to use the Census ID included in the invitation. You can also respond without it by providing your address. For more information, please visit 2020census.gov or census.gov.